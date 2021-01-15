DCI detectives in Kwale County have arrested a 17-year-old student for being in possession of a knife in class.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the school’s headteacher, Salah Yare, had earlier reported to police that some pupils had brought knives to class.

Following the report, DCI detectives together with police officers visited the school and conducted a thorough search leading to the discovery of the knife.

“Luckily, nobody was injured since detectives & our Police counterparts moved in swiftly,” said the DCI.

The teenager has since been placed in custody and will be presented before court for preparation to commit a felony.

The arrest comes a day after another student was arrested over an alleged plot to attack a teacher with a machete at Mokwerero Secondary School in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira county.

The 18-year-old student had reportedly stashed the panga inside his school bag and is alleged to have attempted to attack the school’s deputy principal Jared Morara.

The incident in Nyamira followed another case in Kisii High School where a form three student stabbed two teachers. 17-year-old Isaya Flora was arraigned at the Kisii Law Courts on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder. He denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 or bond of Ksh100,000.

With Kenya having a history of indiscipline in schools, concerns are growing over the recent cases of learners bringing knives to school.

A section of Kenyans on Twitter expressed these concerns and here are some comments.

What is happening to kids? What did they eat over the period they were home? Importance of schools in real time. https://t.co/shef7D5ewz — Paul Davies (@pauldaviddavies) January 14, 2021

This where we are, knives in classrooms. Urgent measures required before the rains start beating us! https://t.co/7pTOeqFfjH — Becky (@Becky60072795) January 14, 2021

Copycat. This will be a trend for sometime especially due to the media attention it is attracting https://t.co/3jui01QKPx — Benji (@BenjiBireri) January 14, 2021

What is not happening in classrooms ?? https://t.co/sU6Z2FBBuR — GᗩITᕼO ᒍ (@MJGaitho) January 14, 2021

Teachers about to get fucked up.. https://t.co/6B5LdSefjp — It speaks for itself… (@kijonte) January 14, 2021

The Kenya we live in. So sad. https://t.co/89NVV1jvw0 — Ape Shit (@Evanskorir_) January 14, 2021

WHAT IN THE SINNER IS HAPPENING? https://t.co/E5zfyV5nnS — Kevin Isaac (@nyawizzy) January 14, 2021

School kids are graduating from fires to knives. https://t.co/YePv3st93U — Murefu (@Kimutu_Kikubwa) January 14, 2021

Soon it will be a full blown knife gang gang — Jr (@_SonoftheRain) January 14, 2021