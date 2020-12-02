The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) expects to cut the construction time of the Nairobi Expressway by about six months.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) reportedly said the expected date of completion for the project, which had initially been slated for December 2022, is June 2022.

The Standard reports that the roads Authority said the expected date of completion for the project has been cut by six months.

Construction of the 27km expressway started as early as July 2019. It runs from Mlolongo to the James Gichuru Junction in Westlands and will cost about Sh65 billion, making it the most expensive single road project in Kenya. Its cost is double what the Thika superhighway cost in 2008.

Once completed, the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) will operate the expressway for 27 years to recoup its investment by charging toll fees.

Motorists are expected to pay between Sh6 and Sh30 per kilometre depending on the size of the vehicle.

Light vehicles with two axles will pay Sh100 and Sh300 to use the Expressway, depending on entry and exit points.

Light vehicles with two axles and a high bonnet will pay Sh150 to Sh450 to use the road, also depending on entry and exit points.

Heavy vehicles with fewer than four axles will pay Sh400 to Sh1,200. Heavy vehicles with more than four axles will pay Sh500 to Sh1,500, depending on entry and exit points.

Motorcycles and tuk-tuks will, however, be exempted from the toll fees.

The JKIA–Westlands expressway will earn a projected revenue of Sh2 billion ($20 million) by 2023, which will be the first year of operation for the road.