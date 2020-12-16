A businessman was last week arraigned in court for stealing from a deceased person.

Joseph Githinji Mutai is accused of conspiring with others at large to steal Sh178,608 from Peter Kaniah Kariuki’s bank account at Family Bank on or about December 7.

The suspect was also charged with three other counts – personation, uttering a document with intent to defraud, and attempted stealing.

In the personation charge, Mutai is said to have presented himself as the deceased to Family Bank’s Githurai branch operations officer Basil Matini Kataka with intent to defraud.

The suspect allegedly uttered a document purported to be Kariuki’s ID card to the bank official to withdraw money from the deceased’s account.

Mutai also allegedly attempted to steal Sh150,000 from Kariuki’s account on the same day before he was flagged and arrested.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Barnard Ochoi of Milimani law courts on Friday, Mutai denied all charges.

The magistrate freed him on a Sh300,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 17.