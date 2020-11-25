The Ministry of Health has denied allegations of neglecting Kenyan health care workers.

Chief Administrative Secretary at the ministry Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Tuesday responded to the claims made by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

The Health CAS assured that the government is working to address health workers’ grievances.

“Healthcare workers are our front line soldiers in the war against the pandemic. We have not neglected them. The needs of our soldiers must be met and the government is working round the clock to ensure their needs are taken care of,” said Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.

KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda had earlier in the day accused the government of failing to provide adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), lack of comprehensive medical cover, and lack of risk allowances particularly to those in the frontline in the war against COVID-19.

The union also wants each of the 47 counties to employ at least 50 doctors before December 6, 2020, when the 21-day strike notice they issued lapses.