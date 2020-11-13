President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings, describing him as a true Pan-Africanist who firmly believed and cared for the interests of the citizens of this continent.

The former Ghanaian leader who passed on Thursday at the age of 73 is credited for his efforts of restoring political stability in Ghana after a series of coups in the 1960s and 1970s.

In his message of encouragement to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Government and the Rawlings family, President Kenyatta said Africa has lost an icon and a great statesman whose contribution to peace and prosperity of the continent will be remembered for generations to come.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I wish to express my sincere and profound sympathy to the Government and people of Ghana and the Rawlings family for the death of this great son of Africa,” said President Kenyatta in his message.

“We will forever be grateful for his efforts to open the eyes of Africans especially on the management of their resources to develop their own countries. His leadership style transformed the minds of many people of this continent to see their possibilities in achieving the best with what they have,” he added.

The Head of State said his servant leadership ensured that Ghana steered back to its foundations of a free, fair and just society.

The President prayed to God to comfort the Rawlings family and the people of Ghana at this time of mourning.