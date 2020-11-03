Nairobi based rapper Juliani has accused the Jubilee Party of using his song in a promotion video for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) without his consent.

On October 31, the ruling party published the promotion video clip on Twitter featuring Juliani’s 2013 release Utawala as the soundtrack.

Juliani retweeted the clip, writing: “A few of my friends have sent me hii clip… using my song without consent.”

The following day, the ‘Masterpiece’ rapper said the President Uhuru-led party had not responded or reached out to him over the copyright infringement.

“Mpaka sasa no one from @JubileePartyK ame reach out ku explain hii mambo. Niko rada yao. I didn’t licence this,” he wrote.

This prompted the ‘Exponential Potential’ rapper to involve his lawyers, who wrote to Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju demanding they pull down the video.

“We demand that you cease and desist from further using our client’s creative works to advance your agenda and to pull down the video from all your social media platforms with immediate effect.

“We also demand that you admit liability for infringement of intellectual property rights in writing within the next 72 hours so that we can further engage you on quantum,” reads the letter in part.

Juliani’s lawyers warned that failure by Jubilee to meet their demands, mandatory legal proceedings will be instituted against the political party.

Below is a screengrab of Juliani’s letter to the Jubilee party.