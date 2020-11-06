Radio personality and talent manager Mwalimu Rachel has part ways with Gengetone stars Sailors.

Mwalimu, who runs MRX Media, announced Wednesday that her company has cut ties with the sensational group.

“We shall no longer be taking any bookings on behalf of Sailors nor represent them,” said Rachel.

The NRG radio presenter wished the ‘wainame’ hit makers all the best going forward.

Mwalimu Rachel also announced that MRX Media will be introducing new talents in the foreseeable future.

“It is well 😊Proud of what my team at @mrxtotheworld and I were able to achieve. 🙌🏾We shall no longer be taking any bookings on behalf of Sailors nor represent them. #SailOn 🙏🏽 We wish them well,” Rachel captioned her statement.

This comes after a protracted battle over the Sailors’ YouTube channel that saw Rachel demand Sh1.5 Million from the group’s new reps, Black Market Records.

