Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has challenged police officers across the country to enforce President Uhuru Kenyatta’s COVID-19 directives without fear.

In a memo issued on Thursday, Mutyambai said the National Police Service will work closely with National Government Administrative officers and county governments to ensure total compliance with the Ministry of Health protocols.

“All police officers across the country have been instructed to enforce the Covid-19 protocols and regulations in strict compliance with the rule of law,” Mutyambai said.

He ordered officers to ensure the 10 pm-4 am curfew is implemented without any fear or favour.

The IG also appealed to Kenyans to wear face masks, keep social distance while in public places, and to avoid unnecessary travel.

Mutyambai noted that his officers will help counties close down restaurants or bars which fail to close by 9 pm as directed by the president.

He reiterated that any member of the public found in public places without a face mask will be fined Sh20,000.

At the same time, Mutyambai cautioned officers to enforce COVID-19 directives within the law and without use of excessive force.