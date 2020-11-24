Seme MP Dr James Nyikal has been forced to defend his stint at the Ministry of Health after he was accused of shedding crocodile tears.

Last week Wednesday, Nyikal, who is a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, made headlines after he was moved to tears while listening to the plight of Kenyan doctors.

Having previously served in various capacities in the Ministry of Health, a Twitter user identified as Real Eddie, called out the lawmaker accusing him of pretending to care.

“Dr James Nyikal has been in various leadership positions within MoH since 1987. All these issues facing doctors could’ve been averted had he acted then. Stop pretence and media PR. You are a good example of a failed system,” said the Twitter user.

In his rejoinder, the legislator said a lot of reforms were done during his tenure but they have since been undone.

“I have noted this view that the problems facing doctors should have been solved between 2003 and 2008. In fact, it is as far back as 2000 when I was chairman of KMA. Indeed a lot was done especially salaries allowances. My bitterness is, many have been reversed. Do research,” Nyikal said.

Dr Nyikal joined the Ministry of Health as an intern in 1977 and rose through the ranks. He served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, chairman of Kenya Medical Association (KMA), vice-chair of Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board in the 1990s, and as the Director of Medical Services (2003-2008).