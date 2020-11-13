A man is facing charges of giving false information to a public officer after he lied to cops that he was carjacked along Mombasa road.

Richard Muriuki had reported that on the night of Mashujaa Day, Tuesday, October 20, a white Nissan hit his Toyota Fielder at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout along Mombasa road, forcing him to stop.

In his robbery with violence report at Langata Police Station, Muriuki claimed three men, one brandishing a knife, jumped out of the Nissan and robbed him of his car.

This prompted Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives to swing into action immediately. However, they soon discovered that Muriuki’s story was “fake news”.

The sleuths found out that the suspect had on the night of the incident hit the said Nissan and on realizing his mistake, fled the scene leaving his vehicle unattended.

The cops tracked down Muriuki’s fielder to Industrial Area Police Station, where traffic cops had towed it for causing an obstruction.

“It was not robbed from him as alleged and has been lying at the Police Station since the night of the incident. Muriuki will be arraigned at Kibera Law Courts for giving false information to a public officer, contrary to section 129 (a) of the penal code,” the DCI said.