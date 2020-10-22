Ferdinand Waititu’s perceived attempts to derail the wheels of justice in a Ksh588 million corruption case forced trial magistrate Thomas Nzuki to stand his ground on further adjournments of the matter.

This after the impeached Kiambu governor through lawyer John Swaka told the court he has been placed on bed rest for a period of seven days as from October 17 to 24.

The former Kiambu governor had in August told the court he tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the court to adjourn the case.

On Wednesday, Waititu’s advocate produced Waititu’s record card from Super Care indicating that when he returned on October 17 for review he complained of chest pains, headache and dizziness.

“Patient has been advised to continue with bed rest for a further seven days starting from 17 to 24 October. He is due for medical review on October 26 for further medical guidance,” the report reads.

While adjourning the matter, magistrate Nzioki took issue with Waititu’s excuses and allowed prosecutors to verify the authenticity of his medical reports.

“I don’t know whether it’s deliberate that you are telling me your client will not appear, going by this letter. Kindly advise him that his presence is required in court on 26 October.

“We are going to get a little bit strict. Let people attend hearings. I don’t want to hear adjournments. Don’t come and generate another medical opinion. We are not going to operate like that. Let’s stand and hear matters that’s where justice lies,” he said.

The magistrate directed all parties in the case to appear for hearing on October 26.