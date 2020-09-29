Corazon Kwamboka hit out at an internet user who appeared to hit a nerve with a comment about her partner’s ex, Maureen Waititu.

The socialite had posted to Instagram a photo with Frankie Just GymIt professing what the father of three means to her.

“I could make this into a long essay about how much you mean to me, I’ll just say it in a word; FOREVER,” Kwamboka captioned the photo on Sunday.

However, in the comments section, a follower identified as Gitau Winny, teased Corazon about being a second wife.

“Ata Maureen alikuwa apo, same story. I got only one word for you 2nd wives never stay long, out of experience. But I wish you nothing but the best…stay happy,” wrote the fan.

This prompted a reaction from Ms Kwamboka, who told off the fan for sugarcoating her true intentions.

And so? My friend, if you want to hate have some balls to just do it, not coat it will ‘you wish me bla bla’, I don’t need your wishes. I have lived my entire life without them cheers,” Corazon’s reply read.