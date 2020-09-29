After calling out Khaligraph Jones as a deadbeat dad on social media, femcee Karimi Muriungi alias Cashy has opened up more about why she decided to go public.

“I have been quietly handling the matter for almost a year now but it’s getting stalled more and more, yet the kid needs support. After we broke up, I didn’t talk about the paternity of my child as I wanted to keep the matter private, because I felt the media would twist the story,” she said.

Cashy claims that efforts to communicate with Khaligraph proved futile as he’s been blocking and unblocking her. She noted that the ‘Tuma Kitu’ rapper has been asking for photos of their son, Xolani, and painting a picture of a responsible dad to his daughter on social media.

“I started actively following up on the matter after delivering and graduating- I sent him a demand letter. He knew the baby is his because we were together when I was pregnant. He’s been asking for the baby’s pictures, talking to my parents but does nothing for our child. Meanwhile, he’s trying to paint this picture that he’s a good dad on social media yet he’s not taking care of our son at all. Because of this habit of blocking my number and speaking to me when he feels like, I opted to seek justice for our son through the legal system,” added Cashy.

The femcee said the matter is urgent because Xolani is sick and doesn’t have health insurance.

“It’s urgent because our son fell sick, but Khaligraph took no action. They (Khaligraph and Xolani) know each other and that’s why I’m wondering why he doesn’t want to take care of him. I’ve followed the legal procedure, with the main issue being of negligence. I feel like I have all the necessary documents and all the evidence to prove that he’s unwilling to be responsible.”

She also denied having a malicious agenda against Khaligraph Jones.

“It’s not about being malicious but fighting for the child’s rights. I’ve been consulting lawyers and talking to people on social media who have been very helpful. They have been giving me advice and contacts and to lawyers and organizations dealing with children’s rights.”

Cashy further said she has been taking care of Xolani on her own and it’s time Khaligraph Jones chipped in.

“I’ve got some of the child’s need covered. I would like for him to have the best education possible, considering who his parents are. It’s in the child’s best interest if we combined forces and do whatever is best for him to the best of our abilities.”

When reached for comment, Khaligraph’s manager Frank said he only “deals with the business side”. He said Khaligraph is unavailable to comment on the matter.