Pioneer School in Murang’a has responded after a video was shared online showing a teacher smoking during a virtual class.

According to unverified reports last week, a section of parents and at least two teachers claimed the Physics teacher identified as Peter Gitonga smoked in front in front of learners, who then recorded him and shared the clip with parents and a section of the school community.

This prompted the Principal to assure parents that they were investigating the incident and would take appropriate disciplinary action against the teacher.

However, the school’s management has issued an update on the matter, defending the teacher.

In a statement to parents, the school’s administration explained that the teacher smoked thinking his video was off as he had already ended his lesson.

“Seeing that another teacher had already started the next lesson, the physics teacher decided to smoke, but mistakenly with his video on,” said the school.

They said the video was uploaded by a parent after the administration unsuccessfully pleaded with him not to.

“This was posted by a form 2 parent even after pleading with him not to,” they said.

They also noted that the teacher had never smoked in the school compound.

Nevertheless, the administrators said they had taken disciplinary actions against the teacher, and asked parents to always inform them when such things occur to avoid tarnishing the school’s name.