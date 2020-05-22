The Nairobi Metropolitan Service(NMS) has embarked on a free Covid-19 mass testing programme across all the 17 sub-Counties in the city.

The 11-day exercise started in some parts of Kamukunji, Dagoretti and Embakasi East sub-counties, with the health personnel carrying out the exercise at Zawadi Primary, St Teresa’s Boys Secondary and New Eastleigh Primary School on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the free mass testing moved to Dagoretti at Congo Stage, Molo line stage near Riruta and Kawangware Day Nursery School, targeting the Uthiru community.

The exercise also covered Mukuru slums, Pipeline and Quarry with testing centres stationed at Reuben Centre and Kwa Njenga Primary Schools.

The exercise will move to Utawala and its neighbourhood today before proceeding to Embakasi Central and West on Saturday.

Residents of Mukuru Kayaba, Mathare and Huruma areas in Starehe sub-county will be tested on Sunday.

The targeted mass testing will then move to Westlands next week, targeting residents of Kangemi, Sodom, Bottom line, Deep sea City Park and City Park market. Testing centres will be stationed at Kangemi, Kihumbuini Grounds and Highridge primary.

On Tuesday, May 26, the exercise will target residents of Langata and Kibera sub-Counties, with medical personnel pitching camp at Undugu grounds and Kamkunji grounds respectively.

Santon and Hunters areas in Kasarani sub-county will be covered on May 27, 2020 at Murema Primary School.

Residents of Githurai 44 and 45 will also be tested on the same day at Githurai Primary School.

On the 28th, COVID-19 testing will target the community around Mathare 1, 2 and 3, and Naivas area in Ruaraka constituency. Another team will be dispatched to Langata at Kwa Chief to test residents of the area.

The following day (May 29), a team will head back to Westlands at Cheleta Primary to test the community around Githogoro and Mji wa Huruma.Another team will be back in Mathare sub-County to test Huruma, Kariobangi North and Korogocho residents.

Residents of Bahati, Civil Servants, Makongeni, Jana Villa, and Jogoo Road in Makadara constituency will be tested at Heshima Road Primary on the penultimate day of the exercise.

Another team will be at Muthurwa Primary School to test the community around Shauri Moyo, Majengo, Jua Kali, Burma, Gikomba and Muthurwa.

The targeted mass testing will culminate on May 31 in Kamukunji at Maina Wanjigi Secondary School.