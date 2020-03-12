Murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie finally tasted freedom on Wednesday after depositing Ksh2 million cash bail.

Jowie, who is charged with the murder of Monica Kimani, was granted bail on February 13 but had to spend more weeks behind bars as his family and friends struggled to raise the amount.

By February 15, they had only managed to raise Ksh80,000, said Jowie’s sister, Nelius Irungu.

Jowie was freed from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison yesterday afternoon after spending 533 days in remand.

The suspect’s freedom, however, comes with strict conditions. While granting him bail, Justice James Wakiaga said Jowie will be required to report to the chief’s office at his parent’s Nakuru home once a month.

The court also barred Jowie from contacting witnesses or commenting on the case anywhere including on his social media platforms.

Justice Wakiaga noted that key witnesses who were under witness protection had already testified and would not be affected by his release.