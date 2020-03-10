Top Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi turned one year older on Monday, March 9, and his former lovers were on hand to wish him a happy birthday.

The comedian’s baby mama, Jacque Maribe, was quick off the mark, taking to Instagram early Monday morning to pen a sweet message.

The former Citizen TV news anchor said that the best thing Eric Omondi ever gave her was their son Zahari. Ms Maribe also noted that one day she would tell their story, which has always been shrouded in mystery.

“The best thing you ever gave me was Zahari, and for that, I am forever grateful to you. As you celebrate your birthday (later with us tonight) we remind you that you are an important piece of the puzzle that is our life. Happy birthday @ericomondi and I’ll put up that long post alert of our life one day like you said,” wrote the media personality.

On her part, Omondi’s Italian ex-fiancée, Chantal Grazioli, described the comedian as an awesome man.

She acknowledged the ups and downs of their relationship, noting that: “We always manage to fix things”.

“Let’s scream Happy Birthday to this awesome man!! We have grown old together even if we have our ups and downs we always manage to fix things, thank you for always supporting me in everything I do, am so proud of you make sure you always stay the strong happy smart and wonderful man I know!! You will always be my #redheadedmess. Happy birthday again boo boo and to many more to come 💯😘💕,” penned the Italian beauty.