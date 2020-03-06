Celebrity vlogging couple Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus have finally introduced their newborn son to their loyal followers.

The Wa Jesus Family welcomed baby Reign Taji Kabi alias Taji wa Jesus five months ago. They, however, decided to keep him to themselves until Thursday, March 5, when they unveiled him in a Youtube video that garnered over 100,000 views in about 7 hours.

“We are excited about this. People kept asking, ‘Why did you keep the boy from us?’ And we felt like you know, most of our life is online, and you guys get to share with us everything.

“So we felt like this (not revealing the baby) is something we needed to keep for ourselves, selfish kimpango,” said Kabi.

Milly on her part said the special unveiling was not out of pressure from the public.

“It is not out of pressure, we just felt it is the right time. It’s only that we have never really come to terms with the fact that he is going to join the online family.

“One of the reasons we want him to be part of this online family is because I know most of you joined us when we were pregnant and, at some point, probably felt like we left you hanging,” she said.

Kabi added: “We felt like can we just get to know this boy for a few months. We were initially like we do one month. The second month we were like he is so cute let’s keep him to ourselves, and then the third and the fourth.”

Kabi and Milly described Taji wa Jesus as a jovial bundle of joy who is always smiling.

“Bringing up this boy has not been hard for us, one he is a very calm, collected and happy. He is always smiling. This is us bringing you up to speed on who Taji really is before you actually meet the guy,” said Milly.