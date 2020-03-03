A student at the Mt Kenya University died Monday afternoon after jumping from the seventh floor of Chancellor’s Tower at the institution’s main campus in Thika.

Thika West Deputy Police Commander Daniel Kitavi confirmed the incident saying the student died while receiving treatment at the Thika Level V Hospital. He said the deceased suffered serious injuries on his legs and head.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and were able to rescue him but he died while undergoing treatment at Thika Level Five Hospital where he had been taken,” he said.

Kitavi noted that the student did not leave behind a suicide note.

“We were not able to immediately establish the reason behind his cause of action but I think it’s a kind of depression or stress,” added Kitavi.

The student’s colleagues claimed he had been threatening to commit suicide over what he said were personal issues.

“It has caught us with a lot of disbelief, we initially thought he was joking only to hear that he had executed his mission,” a student said.

The deceased was a fourth-year male student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Rural Development.

Investigations are ongoing.