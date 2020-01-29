Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Peter Munya, has said the government is running out of pesticides to combat desert locusts devastating farms and grazing fields in different parts of the country.

The Minister attributed the shortage to the long procurement procedures and the rapid spread of the locusts.

“However, we have moved to resolve this so more chemicals should be on the way,” he said at Kilimo House on Monday when he flagged off vehicles for the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture project to the counties.

The government is currently using fenitrothion 96% ULV and malathion 95% ULV that are procured through the Food and Agriculture Organization.

At the same time, experts have advised that Kenya needs advanced drone technology to contain the locusts.

Dr Muo Kasina, the chairman of Entomological Society of Kenya, said the aircraft deployed by the Ministry of Agriculture to conduct aerial spraying are being overwhelmed by the large swarms.