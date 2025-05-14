Tragic and Unexplained Death of Kisii National Polytechnic Student Sparks Investigation

Authorities in Kisii County are investigating the sudden and unexplained death of a student from the Clothing and Design program at Kisii National Polytechnic. The student was found lifeless in her rented room in Sage Miwa, Kisii Central Sub County, early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors grew concerned after she didn’t respond to their knocks and calls. One neighbor shared, “We waited for her to open the door, but when she didn’t, we looked through the window and saw her lying still on the bed. That’s when we called the police.”

Classmates remember her as a lively and cheerful individual. Emma Akinyi, a fellow student, described her as “very active and jovial,” adding that there was no sign of anything unusual in her behavior.

The alarm was raised when the student missed her classes and didn’t answer calls from worried friends. A group of peers went to check on her, only to make the heartbreaking discovery.

The scene quickly drew a crowd, including curious locals and grieving students from Kisii National Polytechnic. Police from Kisii Central responded promptly and took the body to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for further examination.

Authorities have withheld the student’s identity until her next of kin can be notified. A police official stated, “We know who she is, but we can’t release details until her family has been informed.”

This tragic incident comes just three months after another female student at the same institution died in a separate accident involving a collapsing pit latrine at her rental home in Mwembe estate.

These events highlight the importance of safety and support for students living away from home. It’s a reminder that communities, institutions, and authorities must work together to ensure secure living environments for students and timely responses when concerns arise.