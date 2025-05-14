The Funniest Memes from ‘The Roast of Kabogo’

On Tuesday, Kenyans on X launched a full-blown roast on Cabinet Secretary for ICT, William Kabogo.

The memes picked up fire yesterday, but they’ve been brewing for a few days, especially after side-by-side comparisons with a young Minster of ICT for Rwanda started spreading.

The backstory is of course the perceived inclusion into government by President Ruto, of CVs that read more “WhatsApp group admin” than “Cabinet material.”

Certainly, when the former Kiambu Governor was appointed ICT Cabinet Secretary, there was little in his resume to suggest that he was the best qualified to guide the country through the coming AI storm.