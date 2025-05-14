Kenyans Face Setback as UK Cuts Graduate Visa to 18 Months, Ends Caregiver Recruitment

The United Kingdom has announced sweeping changes to its immigration policy, directly affecting international students and foreign workers—including thousands of Kenyans who have sought job opportunities and education in Britain.

In a policy document titled Restoring Control over the Immigration System, released on Monday, May 12, the UK government confirmed it will cut the amount of time international graduates can stay in the country after finishing their studies.

Under the new directive, students will have just 18 months to either find graduate-level employment or prepare to return home. This is a reduction from the current Graduate Route, which allows international students to stay for two years—and up to three years for PhD holders—without needing employer sponsorship.

New UK Immigration Rules Hit Kenyan Students

UK authorities say this change is part of a broader strategy to tighten immigration controls and ensure international graduates contribute meaningfully to the economy. The statement reads, “We launched the Graduate Route in July 2021 as an unsponsored option for international graduates to remain in the UK after finishing their studies. While we recognise the positive impact these graduates have on the UK economy, we must ensure they move into graduate-level jobs and contribute effectively.”

The government argues that shortening the stay period to 18 months will curb long-term overstays and encourage graduates to quickly secure relevant employment. This shift is likely to impact thousands of prospective international students—especially those from developing countries such as Kenya—who view the UK as a gateway for education and work experience abroad.

In a move that could further reshape the higher education landscape, the UK also revealed it is considering a financial levy on institutions hosting international students. The proposal would require universities to contribute a portion of their earnings from international tuition fees, with funds reinvested into Britain’s higher education and skills development sector.

“The Government will explore introducing a levy on higher education providers’ income from international students, to be reinvested into the higher education and skills system,” the document states.

UK Reforms Immigration Policies and Work Visas

These changes are part of a larger effort by Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration to “take back control” of the UK’s immigration system—a campaign promise that has gained urgency in the face of rising domestic concerns about job security, integration, and border control.

Beyond student-related policies, the UK has also turned its attention to employment migration—specifically in the caregiving sector, where it has now abolished overseas recruitment. The government cited widespread abuse and exploitation within the Adult Social Care visa program as the main reason for the abrupt move.

“Care workers from overseas have made a huge contribution,” Starmer said on May 12. “But too many have been subject to abuse and exploitation. We are moving away from our dependence on overseas workers to restore control and fairness to the system.”

“We have been clear about our concerns about the Adult Social Care visa,” the statement reads. “Despite steps taken to control the system, including requiring employers to first recruit locally, the evidence shows more action is needed. We will therefore end overseas recruitment for social care visas.”

This policy change delivers a major setback to many Kenyans who had pursued caregiver roles in the UK under the now-defunct visa route. The visa program had provided a critical pathway for skilled workers to enter the UK’s healthcare system.

PM Starmer’s Visit to Kenya Coincides with Tough UK Immigration Overhaul

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to make an official visit to Kenya. Dr. Raymond Omollo, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, confirmed the visit following a meeting with UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan in Nairobi.

PS Omollo stated that the two officials discussed strengthening cybersecurity cooperation and advancing police reforms—key focus areas under the UK-Kenya Security Compact.

“Our engagement centred on enhancing cybersecurity collaboration and supporting ongoing police reforms,” Omollo noted.

The Prime Minister’s upcoming visit is expected to address not only UK-Kenya security cooperation but also the growing concerns surrounding labour migration, education partnerships, and the broader impact of Britain’s changing immigration policy on bilateral ties.