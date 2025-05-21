The different types of crypto traders and choosing the best approach for your own portfolio

The crypto sector is still a relatively new addition to the financial world, but that hasn’t stopped it from capturing the attention of traders from all over the world.

Most have been drawn by the market’s decentralized nature and ability to ensure anonymity, characteristics that make cryptocurrencies fundamentally different compared to their traditional counterparts.

Many remain apprehensive and reluctant to integrate these holdings into their portfolios out of fear that they will cause them to deal with more losses in the long run instead of bringing them gains.

The fact that the trading ecosystem is relatively complex and you need to become accustomed to everything that it entails discourages many from giving it a try.

However, those who are interested are constantly looking for ways to increase their profits and guarantee the security of their financial future.

Airdrop news, the latest developments in geopolitics and diplomacy, macroeconomics, and the changes and movements occurring in the larger crypto environment are all important for investors to know in order to ensure the well-being of their finances.

It should come as no surprise that there’s no one-size-fits-all strategy that can help you succeed in this dynamic environment, and that there are many different types of traders out there as a result.

The main categories

Before going more in-depth regarding the different groups of traders, it is important to understand that there are two main categories: long-term and short-term trading. The former bracket of investors is focused on long-term returns, and they are continuously looking for ways to profit from growth in value over time.

They purchase their crypto coins at the lowest price available and then wait throughout the various market periods.

Values do, in fact, appreciate over time in spite of the corrections that remain commonplace in the crypto world, but investors need to be patient and disciplined if they want to approach the marketplace in this manner.

The fluctuations can make you feel like you’re missing out on some stellar opportunities, and it’s not easy dealing with the feeling that you’re letting the perfect moment simply pass by. Monitoring the prices is also fairly complex when it comes to crypto and can also leave you feeling like you’re not doing everything you can for your portfolio.

Avoiding these negative emotions is crucial for your financial well-being. Long-term traders shouldn’t give up, irrespective of the market conditions, and only sell at the highest value. Some choose to never sell at all.

Short-term traders, on the other hand, are focused on making money as quickly and efficiently as possible. They’re looking for market changes that take place in a limited amount of time, several hours at the most. Some are so invested that they don’t go longer than a few minutes.

Most short-term traders buy and sell holdings several times in the span of only twenty-four hours, making it ideal for those who have the skills and time needed to carry out complex analyses.

If you’re new to the marketplace, you might want to postpone short-term trading until you become familiar with the environment, since it is a much riskier endeavor, and being unprepared can cost you a loss of money.

Short-term trading provides a unique competitive advantage compared to long-term trading, as you can respond to market fluctuations and make the most of them for reduced losses. However, not having sufficient knowledge will put you at a huge disadvantage.

Position traders

A position trader is someone who maintains a long-term stake in an asset. The waiting phase in this scenario can last anywhere between a couple of weeks to several years, being the longest holding duration of every trading technique aside from “buy and hold”.

The long-term performance of a crypto coin is crucial for the traders who adopt this strategy, as position traders make, on average, no more than one or two trades over the span of an entire month.

Their aim is substantial gains, and they’re not afraid to wait for them. Ideally, a position trader hopes to obtain anywhere between 50% and 100% in terms of annual returns.

Swing traders

The swing traders will perform fast-paced ventures that can include transactions taking place over a few days, weeks, or months. They typically execute about two or three trades every week, generating earnings and losses at a faster pace than position traders.

Some of them can incur a lot of money in a short period of time, depending on how strong (or weak) their strategy is. The objective here is to profit from all the changes occurring in the marketplace patterns.

Diversified traders

Instead of betting on price appreciation events, diversified traders look to branch out existing portfolios. Asset classes with low or even negative correlations are their favorites because when one falls, others tend to climb up to compensate for those losses.

The diversification happens across ten coins or more, and while they cannot secure the funds, there’s a guarantee that the investor will be exposed to many more crypto assets over time.

Severe results are also largely avoided when betting on diversification.

Holding traders

Those who hold on to their cryptocurrencies are the enthusiasts who believe in the concept of trading for the pleasure of trading. They’ll hold on to their tokens for an extensive period. Even during times of serious fluctuations.

The traders who practice the hodling philosophy never sell, no matter how elevated the price becomes, how much the coins plummet, or the level of volatility present in the ecosystem.

Scalp traders

You can easily recognize scalp traders by checking who sells coins several times each day. They make moderate profits this way, since they can carry out as many as one hundred trades every day.

Scalping trading involves minimal risks and provides investors with plenty of options at the same time. Since their goal is a relatively diminutive profit margin, greed is also successfully avoided.

Day traders

This cohort profit off of the intraday price movements that are generally very short-lived. Day traders have the option to increase their gains but must be careful not to increase their potential for losses at the same time.

Technical analysis is a common tool for day traders but it can be challenging for newcomers as it requires a lot of discipline and a fair amount of impartiality. Risk and unpredictability are common in this scenario as well.

There are many different ways to approach crypto trading, but remember that the best strategy for you is the one that helps you achieve all your financial goals.