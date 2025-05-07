Teenage Boy Stabs Woman to Death, Attempts Suicide During Family Meeting Over Pregnancy

A family meeting in Nairobi’s Kayole area took a shocking turn on May 4, 2025, when a 17-year-old boy fatally stabbed a woman and severely injured another. The tragedy unfolded during a tense discussion about the teenage boy’s role in impregnating a 19-year-old girl.

The victim, the girl’s mother, had called for the meeting to confront the boy. However, things quickly spiraled out of control. In a chilling turn of events, the teenager pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the back, piercing her right torso. Her sister, who attempted to intervene, was also attacked, suffering serious injuries to her hands and mouth.

As the bloodshed unfolded, both women were rushed to the hospital. Tragically, the mother succumbed to her injuries. The boy, who appeared to have planned the attack, was arrested on the spot and remains in police custody.

Police discovered a knife at the scene, believed to be the weapon used in the attack. They also found a bottle containing a substance suspected to be turpentine, which the boy had apparently intended to use to end his own life after committing the murder.

“This suspect came to the scene prepared to kill and then take his own life,” a police officer revealed.

The victim’s body has been transferred to the mortuary, where an autopsy will take place. Police have launched an extensive investigation and plan to charge the teenager once it’s complete.