Report Reveals How Many Kenyans Wear Mitumbas

A new report reveals that almost half of Kenyans rely on second-hand clothes—popularly known as mitumba—highlighting the critical role this industry plays in both everyday life and the national economy.

The study, titled A Future Look at the Apparel and Footwear Industry in Kenya, was released by the Institute of Economic Affairs Kenya (IEA) in collaboration with the Mitumba Consortium Association of Kenya (MCAK). It focuses on 2023 data and paints a clear picture: mitumba remains a driving force in Kenya’s retail and employment sectors due to strong consumer demand.

According to the findings, 24.2 million Kenyans bought second-hand clothing in 2023, with the sector generating approximately Ksh16 billion in revenue. This thriving trade continues to serve not only individual consumers but also hundreds of thousands of businesses that depend on it for their survival.

During the report’s launch in Nairobi, IEA and mitumba stakeholders sought to debunk a common misconception that Kenya is a dumping ground for used clothing.

“Kenya is not a dumping ground for mitumba, as some people have claimed,” said IEA CEO Kwame Owino, who led the research. He explained that the clothes are collected from countries in the Global North, where they go through a meticulous sorting and grading process before being repackaged for resale in markets like Kenya.

Owino emphasized that the mitumba industry operates within a well-structured supply chain driven by value—not waste disposal. The report challenges long-standing stereotypes by showing that mitumba is not only widely embraced by consumers but also deeply embedded in the country’s economic fabric.

Mitumba Trade Powers Kenya’s Economy

The report outlines how the trade stretches across a vast supply chain—from international exporters and Kenyan importers to wholesalers and small-scale vendors. This economic ecosystem offers millions of Kenyans affordable clothing options while creating jobs and supporting household livelihoods.

Over the past decade, Kenya has increasingly relied on second-hand clothing imports from countries such as China, which has now overtaken traditional sources like the European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada to become the top exporter.

In 2023 alone, Kenya imported 177,664 tonnes of second-hand clothing. By year-end, the total had reached 197,000 tonnes, equivalent to 8,200 containers.

The government collected an estimated Ksh16 billion in taxes from these imports—around Ksh1.3 billion per month or more than USD 123 million annually.

Each 22–24-tonne container brought in approximately $15,000 (Ksh1.9 million) in tax revenue.

The sector’s impact extends far beyond revenue. The study estimates that over two million Kenyans, or 10% of the national extended labour force, work within the mitumba supply chain. Many of them are women and youth who rely on this industry as a primary source of income.

For every ton of second-hand clothes imported, the industry generates 7.58 jobs across East Africa, reinforcing its regional importance.

“The mitumba industry is particularly important for women and younger people, offering employment opportunities and a vital source of income that helps strengthen household livelihoods,” the report noted.

It added that the taxes collected from mitumba imports help fund essential government programs like Universal Health Care and support investments in infrastructure development.