Raila: Let Mbadi Present Budget Before Judging ODM’s Impact in Government

ODM leader Raila Odinga has defended party-affiliated Cabinet Secretaries serving in President William Ruto’s government, urging Kenyans to remain patient as they prepare to deliver key reforms.

Speaking in Mombasa during the opening of the 42nd Annual Seminar of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), Raila said the ODM experts in government need time to implement meaningful change.

He pointed specifically to Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, saying his upcoming budget next month will unveil reforms that Kenyans have been waiting for.

“You will begin to see meaningful change when Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi presents his first budget next month,” Raila said.

“One of the immediate and tangible changes will involve restructuring the controversial Housing Levy,” Raila explained. “The government will convert it into an investment scheme. That way, if you don’t get a house, you’ll get your money back.”

As the event’s Chief Guest, Raila responded directly to concerns raised by ICPAK members about delays in fulfilling promises made by ODM-aligned leaders. He emphasized that reform takes time, especially when leaders join a government midstream.

“It’s not instant coffee—you don’t just brew and drink. Let Mr. Mbadi present his budget, and you’ll see the difference.”

On the issue of resource distribution, Raila reiterated his long-standing position that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) should be abolished. He argued that redirecting such funds to counties would better support devolution and service delivery.

“There’s no reason for the national government to build roads in counties while governors lack the resources to maintain even basic infrastructure,” Raila said.

He also recalled the creation of agencies like KeNHA, KURA, and KeRRA during his tenure as Roads Minister, noting that these institutions aimed to cut bureaucracy. However, under devolution, Raila believes many of their roles should shift to county governments.