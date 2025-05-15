Omtatah Stops Ruto’s Housing Project in Lang’ata Over Environmental Concerns

A government-backed affordable housing project in Lang’ata has hit a major legal snag after the National Environment Tribunal temporarily suspended its construction. The decision came after Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah filed a petition challenging the legality of the project, citing serious environmental violations and lack of public involvement.

The Southlands Affordable Housing Project, part of President William Ruto’s broader Affordable Housing Programme (AHP), was set to deliver 15,950 units in the form of towering 17-storey apartment blocks.

However, Senator Omtatah raised the alarm, claiming that the development not only bypassed mandatory environmental procedures but also disregarded community consultation protocols required by law. In response to his petition, the National Environment Tribunal ordered the construction to stop until the case is heard and determined.

Omtatah argued that the project sits on land originally designated as a transport corridor and noise buffer zone. According to him, this space was reserved to protect residents of nearby estates—including Southlands, Civil Servants, Uhuru Gardens, Maasai, and White House—from the impacts of heavy traffic and noise pollution.

He also accused the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) of failing to enforce environmental regulations. Omtatah said NEMA allowed construction to proceed despite being notified that the project lacked a valid Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and the required environmental approvals.

“No proper environmental studies have been conducted to understand the impact of this massive development on surrounding areas,” he told the tribunal.

Threat to Nairobi National Park and Public Services

According to Omtatah, the project site lies within a 120-metre-wide section of the Trans-African Transport Corridor Road and Rail Reserve, which is of strategic national importance. He pointed out that the Southern Bypass already cuts through part of this land, and any further development should be assessed carefully.

He warned that erecting high-rise buildings in this sensitive zone could pose risks to critical national installations such as Nairobi National Park, Lang’ata Barracks, and Wilson Airport, which relies on clear flight paths for safety.

Omtatah estimated that if each unit housed five people, the project would introduce over 75,000 new residents into Lang’ata. The lawmaker argued that this population surge would overwhelm already overstretched infrastructure and essential services.

“Due to the construction of this housing project, residents are facing an imminent existential threat from pollution and congestion, while all Kenyans will suffer from the illegal grabbing of public land reserved for infrastructure,” said Omtatah.

He added that the completed project would severely burden existing infrastructure, including access roads and essential services such as water supply, drainage, security, and fire safety. He noted that residents currently receive piped water only once a week.

The senator further criticized the lack of public participation in the planning and implementation of the project. He said local residents only became aware of the development when surveyors began encroaching on land adjacent to their homes.

Property Devaluation

Beyond infrastructure strain and environmental damage, Omtatah warned of economic fallout. He said introducing low-cost, high-density housing units into a traditionally upscale, low-density area would likely depress property values.

Citing recent market research and local sentiments, he predicted a 5 to 15 percent drop in property prices around Lang’ata due to the project.

He maintained that Lang’ata’s zoning regulations have always supported low-density developments, and the proposed high-rise buildings would fundamentally alter the character of the neighbourhood.

“This projected devaluation will result from the influx of affordable, high-density units into a predominantly upscale area. In the short term, the sudden increase in supply may disrupt the existing balance, particularly in a controlled zone traditionally characterised by low-density, high-value properties.”

The National Environment Tribunal, chaired by Emmanuel Mumia, has certified Omtatah’s case as urgent and will deliver a ruling on June 9. In the meantime, all construction work remains suspended.