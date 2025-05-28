Mudavadi Warns Diaspora Kenyans Against Exporting ‘Bad Manners’

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured Kenyans living abroad that the government remains stable, focused, and unwavering in its mission to deliver on its promises, despite rising political noise back home.

During his engagement with Kenyans residing in Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech, and Kenitra in the Kingdom of Morocco, Mudavadi addressed concerns stirred by ongoing political debates in Kenya. He emphasized that the government continues to prioritize its development agenda and won’t be distracted by critics.

“Don’t be bothered by what you see on social media back at home — it’s just noise from a few disgruntled individuals,” Mudavadi told the diaspora community. “The government, , which has been in power for over two years, is working in earnest to ensure that it delivers on its mandate to the millions of Kenyans.”

Mudavadi, who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, highlighted key milestones achieved by the administration. He pointed to the Affordable Housing Programme, which is taking shape across the country, and the rollout of Universal Health Coverage, with over 21 million citizens now registered under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) — a dramatic increase from the 9 million previously covered by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He acknowledged that new programmes come with challenges, but he expressed confidence that well-intentioned reforms would ultimately succeed.

“We cannot rule out that there are some people who may have benefited from some previous programmes and may not want the success of the ongoing programmes and would use every effort to scuttle them,” he said.

Diaspora Kenyans Urged to Uphold Integrity Abroad

Mudavadi also encouraged Kenyans abroad to act as responsible ambassadors of their country. He urged them to uphold values of diligence, integrity, and respect for the laws of their host nations while pursuing academic, professional, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

He cautioned against behavior that could tarnish Kenya’s image or strain diplomatic relations, warning that a few individuals in the country were attempting to stir hostility between Kenya and its neighbors.

“We have seen cases of some people saying that we do not like the bad manners of some Kenyans, and we are concerned that it is not seen as the whole nation’s behaviour. The question is, should the country suffer because of a few ill-mannered people?,” Mudavadi posed.

He reminded the diaspora that Kenya’s 2010 Constitution may provide broad freedoms, but those liberties don’t always apply across borders.

“Now that you’re in Morocco, do you think you can bring the kind of noise you see in Nairobi?” he posed. “You will have yourself to blame if you import bad manners to your host country. Respect their laws and live in harmony with their nationals.”