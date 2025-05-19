KWS Responds to Tourist Complaints with New Express Entry Lanes at Nairobi National Park

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has introduced two express entry lanes for prepaid ticket holders at Nairobi National Park, aiming to ease congestion at the main gate and improve visitor experience.

KWS made the announcement on Sunday following growing frustration from the public over long waiting times, especially during weekends and holidays. According to the agency, the express lanes are already showing positive results, with over 60 percent of visitors using prepaid tickets on the morning of the launch.

“To further enhance convenience and reduce entry wait times, we have introduced two express lanes exclusively for prepaid ticket holders at Nairobi National Park,” KWS said in a statement. The service described the move as a significant step toward streamlining entry and making park visits more enjoyable.

The new system comes in the wake of a viral video posted on X by Adrian Blomfield, an international journalist who criticized the entry process at the park as disorganized and unfair. The footage showed scores of tourists waiting in long queues, with some reportedly stuck for hours while trying to access the park.

Blomfield claimed that certain individuals received preferential treatment from KWS staff, allowing them to bypass the queue while others waited.

“This is the shambolic system that continues to exist at the Nairobi National Park gate months after the new queueing system was introduced. People are still forced to wait in long queues, the management system is chaotic, people who are favoured by KWS staff are allowed to jump the queue, there is no rhyme or reason for it,” he said.

The international journalist further criticized the chaotic entry system, warning that it could damage Kenya’s vital tourism sector.

“This is such a shame; tourists have been waiting for over an hour. Government officials must fix this and give visitors a better first impression of our country,” he said.

In response, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) acknowledged the issue and expressed regret over the incident. The agency assured visitors that it is taking concrete steps to prevent similar delays in the future.

“We sincerely apologize for the long queues experienced this morning at the Nairobi National Park main gate. Your time and experience matter deeply to us, and we’re working hard to ensure every visit is as smooth as possible,” KWS stated.

The agency urged visitors to continue pre-purchasing their tickets through the eCitizen platform, highlighting that this guarantees faster, hassle-free entry.

“To help you start your adventure with ease, we encourage you to prepay your park entry via eCitizen for faster, Express Park Access,” the agency said.

KWS also reminded the public of alternative entry points to help reduce congestion. Visitors can use the East Gate off Mombasa Road or the Mbagathi Gate on Magadi Road, opposite Multimedia University.

“By planning ahead and exploring all available options, you help us protect your time, enhance your experience, and preserve your park,” KWS noted.

The new queuing system at Nairobi National Park launched on February 5, 2025, alongside an upgrade to the eCitizen payment platform. These changes aim to boost revenue collection and improve visitor flow at the park’s entry points.