Kindiki Blasts Gachagua Over Mt Kenya Artists’ Boycott: “Go Give Lectures in your House”

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ignited a fresh political storm after calling out Mt Kenya musicians who recently visited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at his Karen residence, accusing them of betraying their community for political mileage.

Speaking at AIPCA Kihoya Church in Murang’a County on Sunday, May 25, Gachagua labeled the artists “traitors” for allegedly being used to whitewash the government’s poor performance in front of Mt Kenya voters.

“Our artists and musicians have become traitors to the community,” Gachagua said. “They were told to come and lie to you that SHA is working, roads are being built, and the education sector is doing well.”

He added that he met with Mt Kenya elders, who resolved that the artists must apologise publicly. Otherwise, he urged the community to boycott their music, shun their performances, and unfollow them on social media.

“I sat with elders yesterday and they told me to announce that those artists must apologise and if they don’t, we will stop listening to their music,” Gachagua warned.

Kindiki Hits Back: “We’re Not Your Children”

In a fiery response at an empowerment event for small-scale traders in Kabete, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki told off Gachagua, accusing him of arrogance and divisive politics.

“How can you lecture us? Are you God? Who are you?” Kindiki fired. “You lecture musicians, politicians and everyone, everywhere. Don’t lecture us, we are not your kids, go give lectures in your house.”

He criticized Gachagua’s call for a boycott as backward and disrespectful, insisting that leaders must earn respect and not demand it through threats.

“You must respect us because respect is earned and is two-way. When you look at me, am I to be scared of people? Let’s respect each other,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki Plans Bigger Show of Support

Kindiki defended the artists, saying he has the right as DP to meet musicians and creatives from any part of the country.

“Those who came were only 50. I will organise another meeting for 500 musicians in Karen and we’ll see what you’ll do,” he added. “We’re helping them because cartels have exploited them for too long.”

Kindiki accused Gachagua of dragging the Mt Kenya region into petty, tribal politics and trying to dominate others who refuse to toe his line.

“You ordered the people not to listen to their songs, as who? I am a man of respect, but if you come within shooting range, we will deal with you,” Kindiki warned.

Rising Rift Ahead of 2027

The war of words between the two leaders reveals deepening rifts within the Mt Kenya political establishment, with Gachagua trying to position himself as a regional kingpin ahead of the 2027 elections.

By demanding loyalty from musicians and other leaders, and accusing President Ruto of sidelining Mt Kenya, Gachagua has cast himself as a defender of regional pride. Meanwhile, Kindiki has presented himself as a unifying figure focused on development and national inclusion.

As both men trade barbs in public forums, their conflict is quickly becoming a defining battle for control of Mt Kenya’s political future.