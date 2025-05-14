Duale Responds as KNUN Threatens Nationwide Nurses’ Strike Over Delayed UHC Reforms

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has responded to growing pressure from nurses threatening a nationwide strike, stating that the government remains fully committed to structured reforms in the healthcare sector—particularly the absorption of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers into permanent and pensionable terms.

Duale’s response comes after Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General Seth Panyako issued a stern warning on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Panyako said nurses across the country were prepared to down their tools unless the government honored the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and regularized the employment terms of UHC staff.

In a statement issued the same day, Duale clarified the roles of national and county governments in the delivery of healthcare services. He emphasized that while the national government handles referral hospitals, health policy, and capacity building, county governments are responsible for managing local health services—including the UHC workforce—starting July 1, 2025.

“The management of UHC staff falls under county governments, and they will take full responsibility from July this year,” Duale stated.

Duale Promises UHC Staff Absorption

He also highlighted that the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors (CoG) have already taken steps to ensure a smooth transition.

According to Duale, the two bodies have held key consultative meetings—on April 14 and again on May 6, 2025—with healthcare unions and UHC representatives to iron out issues affecting health workers.

From those discussions, three major agreements were reached:

UHC staff will officially transition to county governments effective July 1, 2025.

Payroll and budget management for UHC workers will also shift to the counties on that date.

Current contracts signed between UHC staff and counties will remain valid until May 2026.

In addition, Duale announced that UHC staff will be absorbed on permanent and pensionable terms under the 2026/2027 national budget. He also revealed that staff gratuities will be processed upon contract expiry, as directed by the Public Service Commission.

To avoid any payment delays, the Health CS urged the Council of Governors to swiftly submit verified UHC staff returns to support the May 2025 payroll.

KNUN Gives Ultimatum Over CBA

KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako had accused the government of dragging its feet on promises it made years ago. He said the union has shown nothing but patience, avoiding industrial action since the Kenya Kwanza administration took office—yet their concerns remain unresolved.

“We’ve been patient for too long. We had faith that this government would do the right thing. But now, it feels like we’ve been taken for fools,” Panyako told reporters.

He also criticized the government for failing to allocate sufficient resources to address nurses’ demands. “If President Ruto truly cares about healthcare in this country, let him slash KSh3.5 billion from the State House budget and use it to absorb UHC staff permanently. That’s all we’re asking for,” he said.

Panyako insisted that nurses deserve equal treatment and benefits like other civil servants. He accused the government of sidelining the profession—even though nurses form the backbone of Kenya’s public health system.

The union boss also decried the failure to implement the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was supposed to improve nurses’ pay and working conditions. He warned that the KNUN National Governing Council could soon approve a nationwide strike that would paralyze health services countrywide.

“I am confident the Council will give me the green light to call for a strike. We have shown goodwill, but that goodwill has been mistaken for weakness. Enough is enough,” Panyako declared.

As the clock ticks toward July 1, all eyes are now on the government to deliver on its promises—and on KNUN to see if it will make good on its strike threat.