Didmus Barasa Demands Audit of Kalonzo’s State Benefits Amid Treasury Budget Cuts

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has called for a thorough audit of the public funds allocated to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, insisting that taxpayers deserve transparency on how retired state officials spend government money.

Speaking during a KTN interview on Tuesday night, Barasa emphasized the need for consistent audits on all publicly funded offices, including those run by former leaders, to ensure accountability.

“Kalonzo Musyoka is paid some money as a retired vice president. We will begin to interrogate what he is using this money for, so that he also contributes to the benefit of the country,” Barasa said.

“We will begin requesting a detailed breakdown of how these funds are being spent.”

As a former vice president, Kalonzo is entitled to a generous package of state-funded benefits. These include allocations for office operations, staff salaries, fuel, vehicle maintenance, travel, and entertainment. On top of that, he draws a monthly pension pegged at 80 percent of his former salary.

Barasa’s remarks come amid a broader government effort to slash spending on retired leaders. The National Treasury has proposed cutting Ksh167.2 million from the combined budgets of four high-profile figures—former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Moody Awori.

Kalonzo stands to lose Ksh28.4 million under the proposed plan, reducing his annual allocation from Ksh81.36 million to Ksh52.9 million. Most of the planned cuts target insurance and local travel expenses.

When asked about the cuts, Barasa clarified that the Treasury’s proposal is not final.

“We will examine the reasoning behind these cuts, and if the Treasury fails to justify them, we will reinstate the funds,” he said.