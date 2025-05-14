CS Murkomen Vows Action: Overspeeding Miraa Vehicles Must Be Stopped

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to take decisive action against reckless miraa (khat) transporters.

Murkomen, speaking alongside Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Director General Bruno Linyiru, vowed to eliminate rogue drivers who flout traffic laws in the name of fast deliveries. The two linked these drivers to numerous road accidents and warned that the government would no longer tolerate their lawlessness.

To address the crisis, Murkomen announced a joint enforcement campaign involving the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). He revealed that both agencies, along with security officials, will meet on May 21 to chart a comprehensive strategy for tackling miraa-related road violations.

“We need to agree with finality that when miraa vehicles overspeed, they should be stopped,” Murkomen declared. “And if we stop drivers racing at 200km per hour, stakeholders should not claim this government wants to hurt miraa and muguka businesses.”

Murkomen emphasized that while the government supports the miraa and muguka trade, it cannot allow it to operate outside the law or jeopardize lives on the road.

Murkomen, AFA Team Up to Tackle Dangerous Driving

The upcoming May 21 meeting will bring together stakeholders from Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, and Murang’a — the five counties most involved in miraa business. Murkomen said elected leaders, including MPs and MCAs, will also attend the meeting to develop a unified plan to rein in the reckless drivers.

“Most miraa drivers speed dangerously from their counties but start slowing down when they reach Nairobi,” Murkomen said. “This isn’t about oppressing miraa stakeholders — it’s about saving lives. We want a collective decision, supported by all leaders and industry players.”

On his part, Agriculture and Food Authority boss Bruno Linyiru echoed the CS’s remarks. He confirmed that AFA is ready to support NTSA and traffic police in cracking down on non-compliant drivers.

“AFA created the Miraa Regulations and the Miraa Code of Conduct over a year ago. Our mandate includes registering commercial miraa transporters,” said Linyiru. “But when it comes to speeding and other traffic offences, enforcement lies with NTSA and the traffic police.”

Linyiru stressed that AFA and NTSA had agreed to move swiftly in removing rogue miraa transporters from the roads.

“We’ve set the regulations and standards for how miraa should be transported, and now it’s time to enforce them,” he added. “We are working hand-in-hand with NTSA to end this impunity.”

The government’s crackdown comes amid rising public concern over frequent road accidents involving miraa delivery vehicles. These transporters, often under pressure to deliver the perishable product quickly, drive at dangerously high speeds — sometimes reaching up to 200km/h, putting other motorists and pedestrians at serious risk.