The Prolific Majid Musisi

Majid Musisi was a trailblazing Ugandan footballer best known for being the first Ugandan signed by a European club.

Known for his strength, speed, and scoring instincts, he began his career with Pepsi FC at 16, quickly rising to prominence with SC Villa.

By 1985, Musisi was a rising star, scoring prolifically and cementing his place in the national team.

He was instrumental in SC Villa’s dominance, contributing to several league and cup victories.

In 1987, he topped the league with 28 goals, was named Uganda’s Footballer of the Year, and impressed in CECAFA tournaments, scoring hat-tricks and critical goals. Nicknamed “Tyson” for his power and “Magic” for his flair, he became a household name.

A historic move in his career

In 1992, after scoring 29 goals in one league round, Musisi signed with French side Stade Rennes for $180,000.

He later joined Turkey’s Bursaspor for a record $1 million, becoming the league’s Best Foreign Player in 1996 and creating the famous “crocodile walk” goal celebration. He also played for Dardanelspor in Turkey and Đà Nẵng in Vietnam.



Despite his success abroad, Musisi’s international career had mixed fortunes. He captained the national team and delivered standout performances, including a 1998 hat-trick against Rwanda. However, he controversially exited the team in 2000 following disciplinary issues.

A great legacy

Musisi’s legacy went beyond the pitch, being remembered as a great mentor to his teammates. His mother recalls him supporting a large extended family. He retired after a final stint with Ggaba United, concluding a career marked by talent, leadership, and charisma.



He passed away on December 13, 2005, after a prolonged illness. Despite Uganda never qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations during his career, Musisi remains one of the country’s greatest football icons. He was remembered for 3 things:

his explosive style;

his historic achievements;

and his pioneering spirit.



