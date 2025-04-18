KUPPET Unveils Proposed Salary and Allowance Adjustments for 2025–2029 (List of Allowances)

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has rolled out its latest proposals for the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), aiming to tackle the financial hurdles teachers face due to inflation and the rising cost of living.

These proposals are designed to make a real difference in teachers’ lives.

KUPPET is pushing for substantial salary hikes across all job grades.

Take, for example, teachers in Job Grade B5. They currently earn between KES 23,830 and KES 29,787, but with the proposed changes, their salaries could double to between KES 47,660 and KES 59,574.

Even those in higher job grades like D5 will see increases, though at a lower percentage.

Here are some allowance increments that make the proposal:

House Allowance Revisions

With living expenses soaring, KUPPET suggests a 20% bump in house allowances for all clusters. This change is intended to help teachers better handle the ever-increasing housing costs across various regions.

Hardship Allowance

Recognizing the tough conditions faced by educators in remote areas, KUPPET stresses the importance of maintaining the current hardship allowance.

They’re also advocating for a reclassification of hardship zones to include places like Lari in Kiambu County and Nairobi County.

Commuter and Travel Provisions

Transportation costs can be a significant burden, so the Union proposes a big increase in commuter allowances, ranging from 200% to 250% across job grades. They also want daily subsistence allowances to reflect current travel expenses, which have been climbing.

Leave Allowance Amendments

With the Kenyan shilling’s depreciation, KUPPET wants leave allowances to equal one month’s basic salary, ensuring teachers have the financial support they need during their breaks.

Hazardous Work Compensation

For science teachers working in potentially risky environments, a hazardous allowance is on the table. This would be 20% of their basic salary, offering compensation for the dangers associated with lab work.

Post-Graduate Incentives

To honor advanced academic achievements, KUPPET proposes a 40% salary boost for teachers holding a Master’s or Doctorate degree. This move highlights the importance of further education in improving teaching quality.

Standing Allowance Introduction

Teaching can be physically demanding, with long hours spent on your feet. To acknowledge this, KUPPET suggests a standing allowance of 10% of the basic salary.