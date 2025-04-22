Kahawa Court Denies Bond for Mandera Terror Suspects

The Kahawa Law Courts has refused bond to three people accused of plotting a terror attack in Mandera. Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage upheld the prosecution’s argument that the seriousness of the charges warrants restricting their liberty.

The suspects – Somali national Isaq Cabdi Xasan (aka Issack Mohammed), and Kenyan citizens Noor Yakub Ali and Yusuf Maalim – are charged with conspiring to commit a terrorist act on or before 18 February 2025 and belonging to the outlawed group Al‑Shabaab.

Court documents say the trio allegedly attacked security officers after Police apprehended Issack Mohammed. During that assault, one officer was killed, another seriously injured, and two firearms stolen from the scene.

“This is a serious matter which the defence does not deny. Given the nature of the attack and the gravity of the charges, the court finds the prosecution’s concerns valid and grounded in precedent related to this case,” Honourable Kiage ruled.

Following their plea two weeks ago, the magistrate postponed the bail ruling for 30 days to allow the prosecution, led by Duncan Ondimu, to finalise its disclosures and collate all evidence.

The suspects remain in custody as detectives and prosecutors prepare their case.