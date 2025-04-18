Governor Wanga Initiates Campaign to Combat Teen Pregnancy in Homa Bay

In Homa Bay County, the troubling rise in teenage pregnancies has prompted Governor Gladys Wanga to rally educational stakeholders to tackle this pressing issue. At a recent mentorship session at Ratang’a Girls Secondary School in Ndhiwa Sub-County, she highlighted the critical need to protect girls’ education from the threat of early pregnancies.

Governor Wanga pointed to the Kenya Health and Demographic Survey (KHDS), which revealed a staggering 33% rate of teenage pregnancies in Homa Bay. She cautioned that this situation is deepening poverty in the area. In response, she launched the Governor’s Girls’ Mentorship initiative, connecting young girls with women leaders and professionals for guidance and support.

“Defilements and teen pregnancies lead to school dropouts among our girls. We must establish measures to protect them from this menace,” Wanga stated, encouraging girls to resist unwanted advances. She stressed the value of education, urging girls to focus on their academic goals despite any economic hardships they may face. “Don’t let poverty in your family discourage you. Concentrate on your studies, and you’ll achieve your dreams,” she added.

The mentorship session also included the distribution of over 5,000 free sanitary pads, donated by Softcare, to help keep girls in school. Peter Zhang, Managing Director of Softcare, reiterated their commitment to improving menstrual hygiene and reducing girls’ vulnerability to exploitation.

Ndhiwa Deputy County Commissioner Lucy Ndemo assured that law enforcement is vigilant against child defilement, promising to take legal action against offenders. Meanwhile, Dickens Bula from the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) encouraged girls to maintain their integrity and stand firm against pressures that could compromise their rights.

Governor Wanga’s initiative aims to empower young girls, ensuring they develop into future leaders and professionals in Homa Bay County.