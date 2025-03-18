Harambee Stars Ready for Gambia Test as McCarthy Names 23-Man Squad

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has announced his 23-man squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Gambia.

The match is set for Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpe Olympic Stadium in Ivory Coast. Gambia will play at a neutral venue since FIFA and CAF have yet to approve their home ground for high-profile matches.

Having officially taken charge on March 12, McCarthy has quickly assessed the squad and expressed confidence in the players’ abilities, particularly highlighting the potential of younger stars to step up on the international stage.

Speaking about his first training session, McCarthy described it as a crucial opportunity to build rapport and familiarize himself with the players’ strengths. He admitted they were initially nervous but praised their strong performance.

“It was nice for me to get to know them better and for them to understand my coaching style,” he said.

Despite missing some key players, McCarthy remains determined to field a competitive squad.

“We understand the significance of this match,” he emphasized. “We’ll make it difficult for our opponents. What matters is that we have a hardworking group that’s focused on winning.”

Harambee Stars Traveling Squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo

Defenders: Jonestone Omurwa, Brian Mandela, Daniel Anyembe, Amos Nondi, Erick Ouma, Manzur Okwaro, Ronny Onyango

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu, Richard Odada, Ismael Gonzalez, Timothy Ouma, Eric Johana, Duke Abuya, Mohammed Bajaber, Ben Stanley Omondi

Forwards: Masud Juma, Jonah Ayunga, Elvis Rupia, John Avire, Michael Olunga