Woman Claims Police Raided Her Home, Abducted and Tortured Her Over Senator’s Missing Millions

A woman has accused police officers of robbing her of a significant sum of money and subjecting her to torture, demanding Ksh. 20 million reportedly stolen from Turkana Senator James Lomenen.

According to a police report, five officers stormed Trizar Theo Wariong’s house in Ngundu on Saturday night, insisting she surrender the money allegedly belonging to her estranged husband, Senator Lomenen.

“At around 1430 hours, it was reported by one Trizar Theo Wariong, a resident of Ngundu area, that yesterday at about 2200 hours, five officers went to her house in Ngundu area, alleging that they wanted to recover an amount of Ksh 20,000,000 which the reportee had allegedly stolen from her estranged husband, who happens to be the current Senator of Turkana County, Hon. James Lomenen,” the statement reads.

Upon breaking into the house, three officers from Njathaini Police Station allegedly entered her bedroom, seized USD 15,000 (Ksh. 1.9 million) and Ksh. 200,000 from a suitcase, and then left.

Trizar claimed the officers then forced her into a waiting saloon car and drove away. She stated that after arriving at Kamulu Shopping Centre, two officers from Kamulu Police Station exited the vehicle, while a man and a woman entered. Expecting to be taken to a police station, she later realized they kept driving while pressuring her to disclose the whereabouts of the remaining money.

“They left the house, and upon arriving within Kamulu Shopping Centre, they dropped the two officers from Kamulu Police Station and picked two other occupants, a lady and a man. They kept moving from one point to another, demanding the remaining amount of money from the one they had already taken from her house,” the report adds.

The police report further indicated that the suspects returned Trizar to her home in the early morning hours after allegedly subjecting her to torture and issuing death threats.

Investigators confirmed that Police Constables Kevin Ombajo and David Aduda from Njathaini Police Station participated in the raid. Efforts are ongoing to identify the other individuals involved.

Authorities have also impounded a silver Toyota Allion, registration number KBH 139P, which was allegedly used in the incident. The vehicle is currently parked at Njathaini Police Station as investigations continue.