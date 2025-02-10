Murder at KNH: Hospital Reassures Public of Safety Measures

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has reassured the public of its security measures following the shocking murder of an admitted patient.

Hospital staff discovered Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni, 39, with a slit throat on his hospital bed Friday morning, raising concerns about safety within the facility.

KNH Medical Services Director Dr. William Sigilal revealed that Kinyua had been admitted on December 11, 2024, after being referred from St. Mary’s Lang’ata for specialized treatment.

“Kinyua developed pressure sores due to prolonged immobility and was diagnosed with a rare nerve condition that weakened his muscles. He required specialized nursing care,” Dr. Sigilal explained.

A 6 p.m. routine check confirmed that Kinyua was stable, with four nurses assigned to monitor his ward overnight. However, during a 6 a.m. check, a nurse discovered his face covered with a blood-soaked blanket, revealing the brutal incident.

Despite the security breach, Dr. Sigilal assured patients and visitors that KNH maintains strict security procedures at all entrances and exits. He emphasized that security officers remain on high alert, conducting thorough frisking at all hospital entry points.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an investigation to determine whether the suspect bypassed security or was already inside the facility before committing the crime.

“We have no evidence that an outsider entered the hospital to commit the crime. The matter is now in the hands of the DCI,” Dr. Sigilal told the press on Sunday.

He added that detectives have reviewed CCTV footage from Ward 7B, but noted that patient rooms do not have cameras to protect privacy. However, hospital alleys are under surveillance.

Dr. Sigilal emphasized that KNH is now on high alert to prevent similar incidents, recalling a 2015 case that remains in court.

“We recognize that a new threat is emerging, and we must escalate security measures,” he stated.