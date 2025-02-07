Luhya Community Cannot Take Advice from Gachagua – Etale

Philip Etale, the communication director of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), rejected former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s advice to the Luhya community concerning their voting patterns and the need for unity in the 2027 general election.

In an interview with Western Kenya vernacular radio stations on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Gachagua emphasized that the region holds significant voting power but has not maximized it for the benefit of the Luhya people, also known as the Mulembe Nation.

Gachagua argued that Western Kenya is a vote-rich area with the potential to produce Kenya’s next president. However, he noted that the region’s votes have consistently been divided among multiple candidates, weakening its political influence.

According to him, the Luhya community has failed to vote as a united bloc in previous elections, scattering support across different presidential contenders.

“Mulembe Nation inaeza kupata nafasi ya kuchukua ufalme wa Kenya lakini itategemea vile mulembe itajipanga kwa sababu hii urais ya Kenya huwezi chukua tu namna hivyo. Muungane, muongee sauti moja, kwa sababu hapo mbeleni mnapiganga kura mara tatu. Kura yenu haisaidii Mulembe Nation, kwa sababu mnagawagawa. Wengine wanapatia Raila Odinga, wengine wanapeana kwa Musalia na wengine wanapeana huko. Inakuwa haina maana,” Gachagua argued.

(Mulembe Nation has the opportunity to claim the presidency of Kenya, but it depends on how they organize themselves because Kenya’s leadership cannot be determined by dividing its votes. Unite and speak with one voice because, in the past, you have split your votes three ways. Your voting pattern does not benefit the Mulembe Nation because it is fragmented. Some support Raila Odinga, others back Musalia, and still others vote for other candidates, rendering the Luhya vote meaningless)

In response, Etale firmly rejected Gachagua’s counsel, keeping his statement short and direct. “Rigathi should understand that the Luhya community cannot take advice from him,” Etale declared. “He lacks the moral authority to advise the Mulembe Nation. End of statement.”

This exchange highlights the ongoing debate over regional unity and political strategy in Kenya. As the 2027 general election approaches, discussions around voter alignment and leadership are expected to intensify.