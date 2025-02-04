KWS Translocates Heaviest Elephant Recorded in Kenya’s History

In a moment poised for the history books, an elephant weighing over 10,000 kg was recorded in Kenya’s Solio area—making it the heaviest ever documented within the country’s borders. This remarkable find took place during a recent relocation effort, further spotlighting Kenya’s role in global wildlife conservation.

The colossal Kenyan elephant is just shy of the 1956 world record set in Angola, where a giant of 10.886 tonnes (about 11,000 kg) stood nearly four meters tall. Most elephants weigh between six to eight tonnes, which makes this Kenyan specimen exceptional even among its peers.

Relocating such a massive animal presented a unique challenge for the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Vet and Capture Unit. They employed two cranes in a clever logistical maneuver, ensuring the safe transfer of the elephant to its new habitat in the Aberdare ecosystem.

Wildlife officials say this success story reflects a broader commitment to protect Kenya’s natural heritage. By adapting innovative methods and dedicating resources to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, they aim to secure a thriving future for these magnificent creatures—and the ecosystems they inhabit.