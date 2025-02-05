Gachagua: Ruto Tried to Buy My Resignation for Ksh. 2 Billion

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua continued his ongoing attacks against President William Ruto on Tuesday, this time alleging that his former boss offered him Ksh. 2 billion to resign.

“The President told me to step down and assured me of Ksh. 2 billion for a comfortable retirement, complete with security and financial benefits. He also suggested I could pursue political office in the future,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua revealed that some MPs allied with him also encouraged him to resign, arguing that doing so would position him for a stronger political comeback in 2027. However, he ultimately rejected their suggestions.

“I asked myself, how can someone who truly supports me dictate my future? Even MPs who back me suggested that I resign and consider running again later,” he said.

He further alleged that certain Members of the National Assembly received Ksh. 500,000, while some Senators were given Ksh. 10 million each to back efforts to remove him from office.

Defending his decision to reject the offer, Gachagua said he prioritized public service over personal gain.

“I refused because taking that money would have been selfish. I am not in leadership for personal benefit—I must fight for Kenyans and ensure the truth comes out,” he asserted.

Gachagua also dismissed claims that his impeachment would end his political career, insisting that he retains the constitutional right to run for office in 2027.

“My impeachment does not disqualify me from running. There have been leaders who sought elective positions despite facing legal challenges,” he noted.

He emphasized that leadership is not his sole ambition, stating that he is open to supporting others in decision-making roles.

“It is not a must that I be Kenya’s leader; there are many people who can lead. I will be part of the team that will make decisions. But no one has stopped me from running for office—I have an ongoing court case,” he added.

Despite his political battles, Gachagua maintained that his primary focus is on addressing Kenya’s pressing issues rather than his personal ambitions.

“But that is not my priority right now. What matters most is how we organize and plan for this country,” he affirmed.