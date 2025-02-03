Ethereum’s price surge follows Eric Trump’s endorsement, sparking renewed investor interest. Meanwhile, low-cap cryptos like Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) and Solaxy ($SOLX) are gaining momentum as the market shifts.

Ethereum has rebounded sharply, surging from $2,300 to over $2,900 in just 24 hours. This massive jump follows a volatile three-day period for the second-largest cryptocurrency, which has struggled to keep pace with Bitcoin and Solana.

The rally gained additional momentum after Eric Trump tweeted that it was “a great time to add $ETH.” The post initially included the phrase “you can thank me later” before it was later edited.

This cryptic message has fueled speculation about the Trump family’s interest in Ethereum, especially given the recent establishment of World Liberty Financial (WLF)—a decentralized finance platform backed by the Trump administration.

Reports indicate that WLF holds significant Ethereum reserves, further strengthening ETH’s bullish outlook.

Ethereum’s Institutional Accumulation Sparks Optimism

While retail investors reacted to Eric Trump’s endorsement, institutional players have also been making strategic moves.

Blockchain analysis shows that WLF recently transferred $307.41 million in assets to Coinbase’s custody platform, suggesting possible preparations for a major investment push.

Additionally, WLF unstaked 20,000 Lido Staked Ether (stETH) and converted it into ETH, followed by a $5 million purchase of 1,826 ETH at $2,738 per token.

This aligns with recent Ethereum Foundation efforts to increase long-term stability, including setting aside 50,000 ETH to support ecosystem development.

Meanwhile, a new Ethereum-focused marketing firm, Etherealize, launched on January 22, signalling Wall Street’s growing interest in Ethereum investments.

With Bitcoin’s recent surge past $45K, some analysts are now predicting Ethereum could rally toward $5,000 in the coming months.

Meme Coin Traders Shift Focus to Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) as Presale Hits $68M

As Ethereum enjoys renewed momentum, meme coin investors are closely watching Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), an Ethereum-based meme project that blends trading tools with meme culture.

Wall Street Pepe’s Presale Gains Strength Before Exchange Listings

– Total presale funding: $68.5 million

– Daily investments exceeding $1 million

– Current presale price: $0.0003665 per WEPE token

– Expected Uniswap listing within 12 days

Wall Street Pepe has built an active community, boasting 40,000 X followers and 18,000 Telegram members.

Market speculation suggests that WEPE’s first exchange listing will be on Uniswap, followed by potential centralized exchange (CEX) listings.

Exclusive Trading Tools & Staking Benefits

Beyond its viral meme status, Wall Street Pepe offers practical trading tools that give retail investors an edge.

WEPE holders will gain access to:

– Real-time market analysis & trading signals

– “Alpha calls” for early investment insights

– 18% staking APY, with over 43.8 billion WEPE tokens locked

This unique combination of meme appeal and real-world utility has fueled investor enthusiasm as the presale nears its conclusion.

Wall Street Pepe’s clear tokenomics also supports long-term growth.

– 38% allocated to marketing initiatives

– 20% dedicated to project development (Frog Fund)

– 15% set aside for liquidity and trading incentives

SECURE YOUR WEPE TOKENS BEFORE THE PRESALE CLOSES

Having already secured a successful Coinsult smart contract audit, Wall Street Pepe is primed for a strong launch.

Solaxy ($SOLX) Emerges as Solana’s First Layer-2 Solution, Raising $17.7M

While Ethereum benefits from institutional accumulation, Solana faces mounting congestion issues due to its meme coin mania.

Solaxy ($SOLX) has positioned itself as the first-ever Layer-2 solution for Solana, offering faster transactions, reduced congestion, and lower fees.

Why Solaxy ($SOLX) Could Be a Game-Changer for Solana

How Solaxy improves Solana’s scalability:

– Processes up to 65% of Solana’s transactions off-chain

– Enhances interoperability between Solana and Ethereum

– Reduces fees, making Solana more efficient for NFT trading and DeFi

With more than 65,000 X followers and 5,400 Telegram members, Solaxy has rapidly gained a strong investor base.

Its tokenomics structure prioritizes long-term growth, with:

– 30% of the supply allocated for ecosystem expansion

– 25% set aside for community incentives

– 15% dedicated to marketing and exchange listings

Currently, $SOLX is priced at $0.001624, with its next price increase scheduled within 48 hours.

Solaxy has also undergone a Coinsult smart contract audit, ensuring security and transparency for early investors.

How Solaxy Stands Out from Other Layer-2 Solutions How Solaxy Stands Out from Other Layer-2 Solutions

Unlike Ethereum’s Layer-2 networks, which rely on rollups, Solaxy utilizes a hybrid model combining rollups with sidechain processing.

This approach allows Solaxy to:

– Process up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS)

– Maintain fees as low as $0.001 (compared to Ethereum’s $0.10–$0.50 average)

INVEST IN SOLAXY BEFORE THE NEXT PRICE JUMP

If the Solaxy team successfully implements their vision, SOLX could become a cornerstone of Solana’s future—much like how Arbitrum and Optimism have boosted Ethereum’s ecosystem.

Ethereum’s Future & Low-Cap Cryptos to Watch

Ethereum’s recent rally has reignited bullish sentiment, with some analysts predicting a run toward $5,000.

Meanwhile, meme coin traders are flocking to Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), which has raised over $68M ahead of its exchange listing.

For Solana investors, Solaxy ($SOLX) presents a high-potential opportunity as the blockchain struggles with congestion.

As institutional players accumulate ETH and meme coin traders shift toward utility-based projects, WEPE and SOLX could emerge as the biggest winners in the coming months.