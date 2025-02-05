A $10M whale buy has sent MELANIA meme coin soaring 20%, reigniting interest in its price potential. Meanwhile, AI-powered crypto MIND of Pepe has reached a $5M milestone, emerging as a major contender in the AI crypto sector.

The MELANIA meme coin has seen an unexpected revival, with major whale activity fueling renewed speculation of an imminent price surge.

Market analytics platform Lookonchain flagged a significant transaction today, revealing that a deep-pocketed investor withdrew $10 million in USDC from Binance to acquire 6.69 million MELANIA tokens at $1.50 each.

This aggressive accumulation comes at a time when MELANIA is trading near all-time lows.

Following its launch, the Solana-based meme coin—created in response to the success of Donald Trump’s TRUMP meme coin—saw a steep 87% decline from its peak of $13.73 to just $1.35.

However, today’s whale activity has driven a sudden 20% price increase, with MELANIA now trading at $1.69.

The “Most Hated Rally” and What’s Next for MELANIA

Crypto traders remain divided over whether MELANIA’s price pump is the start of a larger rally or simply a temporary bounce. Some believe the token has already reached its bottom and is due for a sustained recovery, while others see the recent whale buy as an attempt to create an “exit pump” before an upcoming token unlock event on February 20th.

Analyst Sergio has warned retail investors not to sell too soon, advising holders to wait for a potential run toward $20. However, given the speculative nature of meme coins, traders are closely watching whale movements to gauge whether the rally has real momentum or is merely a short-lived spike.

As MELANIA’s fate hangs in the balance, investors are now turning their attention to another trending crypto sector—AI-driven tokens. One project, MIND of Pepe, has been making waves as it brings an innovative AI-powered trading agent to the blockchain.

MIND of Pepe Hits $5.1M in Presale – Is This the Future of AI-Driven Crypto?

While meme coins dominate the headlines, AI-focused cryptos are rapidly gaining traction, with MIND of Pepe leading the charge. In just 20 days since its launch, the project has already raised $5.1 million, solidifying its status as one of the fastest-growing AI tokens of 2025.

MIND of Pepe is revolutionizing how crypto traders interact with AI. The project is building a self-learning AI agent that operates across social media and the blockchain, delivering real-time market insights to $MIND holders.

Unlike traditional crypto analysts, MIND of Pepe removes human biases, relying on hive-mind technology to track market sentiment and identify trends before they go mainstream. The AI continuously scans discussions on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Telegram, compiling exclusive data insights for its community.

DON’T MISS OUT – GET IN EARLY ON THE NEXT BIG AI CRYPTO PROJECT

This gives $MIND holders an informational advantage, allowing them to act on emerging trends before they gain mass adoption.

Crypto analyst ClayBro has already called MIND of Pepe “the best AI agent token of 2025,” citing its unique ability to combine AI-driven insights with direct blockchain integration.

AI Meme Coin Recovery & Growing Demand for $MIND

The demand for AI-related cryptocurrencies is surging, with investors shifting capital toward AI-driven meme coins like ai16z, Pippin, and MIND of Pepe.

Unlike other AI meme coins that focus solely on trading tools, MIND of Pepe’s AI can autonomously create and launch tokens based on market trends. If the AI detects growing hype around celebrity coins, for example, it can instantly generate its own token and promote it through its social media networks—giving $MIND holders a first-mover advantage.

This innovative feature, combined with real-time trading signals, has fueled investor excitement as the project approaches its next milestone of $6 million in presale funding.

Staking Rewards & Presale Growth – Why Investors Are Rushing In

Beyond its AI-powered utility, MIND of Pepe also offers one of the highest staking rewards in the crypto market today. Currently, staking $MIND tokens provides an annual yield of 443%, rewarding early adopters with passive income while they hold their tokens.

JOIN THE MIND OF PEPE PRESALE NOW – NEXT PRICE INCREASE IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS

With the presale price currently set at $0.0032662, investors have limited time to lock in the lower rate before the next price increase. As demand for AI-driven crypto projects continues to rise, analysts believe MIND of Pepe could be positioned for exponential growth post-launch.

The Future of AI Crypto & Meme Coins: Where to Invest Next?

While MELANIA has captured headlines with its recent whale activity, its long-term outlook remains uncertain. The speculative nature of meme coins means price swings can be drastic, and with a major token unlock approaching, investors remain cautious about whether the rally will hold.

On the other hand, AI-powered cryptos like MIND of Pepe offer a more structured approach, combining blockchain intelligence with real-world applications.

With AI becoming an increasingly dominant force in both traditional finance and crypto, projects that integrate artificial intelligence with decentralized technology could see sustained demand beyond the hype cycles of meme coins.

As the crypto market evolves, investors looking for high-growth opportunities may find that AI-driven projects like MIND of Pepe offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional meme coin speculation.