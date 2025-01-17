ODPP Refutes Money Laundering Charges Targeting CS Muturi’s Son

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has dismissed reports alleging it approved money laundering charges against Leslie Muturi, son of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 16, the ODPP clarified that the circulating document purportedly from their office is fake.

The falsified statement claimed the ODPP had initiated an inquiry into Leslie Muturi and three MPs—Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, and Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje—accusing them of involvement in money laundering and other crimes during the June 25, 2024, anti-government protests.

The document further alleged the ODPP had sufficient evidence to prosecute all four individuals. However, the ODPP has categorically denied the claims, branding the statement as fabricated.

This controversy follows recent revelations by CS Justin Muturi regarding the abduction of his son during the protests. Muturi accused the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of orchestrating the abduction, stating that an insider within the agency confirmed its involvement.

Muturi revealed that he sought help from relevant authorities, including then-Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki without success. He eventually escalated the matter to the president, who intervened to secure his son’s release.

The ODPP has urged the public to verify information from official channels to avoid spreading false narratives.