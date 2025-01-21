Makueni ECM Suspended for Outrageous Remarks on Menstruation and Crocodile Attacks

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has suspended Dr. Sonia Nzilani, the Executive Committee Member (ECM) for Trade, Marketing, Industry, Culture, and Tourism, for 45 days following her controversial remarks claiming that menstruating women attract crocodiles.

The remarks came after the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a crocodile attack while fetching water from the Athi River in Kithaayoni, Kathonzweni subcounty. During the burial ceremony, Dr. Nzilani suggested the attack occurred because the girl was menstruating, stating that crocodiles are drawn to the scent of blood.

Her comments sparked widespread public outrage, leading to a swift backlash from locals, advocacy groups, and experts. In response, Dr. Nzilani issued a public apology, explaining that her remarks may have been misunderstood and clarifying that she did not intend to cause alarm or spread misinformation.

Deputy Governor Lucy Mulili’s office released a statement on Monday, distancing the county government from Dr. Nzilani’s comments. The statement expressed regret to the people of Makueni and Kenya, emphasizing that Dr. Nzilani’s views were personal and did not represent the county administration’s stance.

“As a government committed to upholding the dignity of all citizens, we offer our unreserved apologies for Ms. Nzilani’s remarks to the people of Makueni County and Kenya,” the statement read.

“The comments have understandably caused widespread discontent, and we assure the public of our steadfast commitment to accountability and reform.”

The Deputy Governor also underscored Makueni’s ongoing efforts to dispel myths surrounding menstrual health, reaffirming the county’s dedication to gender equality, women’s empowerment, and inclusivity.