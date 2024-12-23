Nairobi County Introduces New Matatu Routes to Ease CBD Access

The Nairobi County Government has announced the introduction of 89 new bus routes for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) accessing the Central Business District (CBD). This comes in a gazette notice dated December 20, which also revokes the routes previously gazetted in 2017.

In the notice, the County Executive Member for Mobility and Works stated that the routes under Gazette Notice No. 4479 of 2017 have been degazetted. The revised Core Bus Route Network now governs Public Transport Vehicles operating to, from, and within Nairobi City County.

Among the newly gazetted routes is the Kikuyu Town to Eastleigh Section 3 route, which will pass through key areas including Kikuyu Road, Waithaka, Naivasha Road, Kawangware, Ngong Road, Junction Mall, Adams Arcade, Prestige Mall, KMTC, Community, Serena, Kenyatta Avenue, GPO, ICEA, Ambassadeur, Ronald Ngala Street, Kariokor, Gen Waruingi Street, and 1st Avenue–19th Street. The return journey to the CBD will follow Race Course, St. Peters Clavers Church, Uyoma Street, Tusker, and Kencom.

Additionally, two routes from Dandora to Kibera/Olympic have been re-gazetted with return trips ending at GPO, Ambassadeur, Ronald Ngala Street, OTC, and Orbital.

Other re-gazetted routes include services from Eastleigh Main to Yaya Centre, Githurai to Kangemi, JKIA to Westlands loop, Kahawa West to Kangemi, Kariobangi to Kibera/Olympic, and Mwiki/Kasarani to Ngumo.

Key new routes also include Kiambu to Westlands, Kitengela and Athi River to Westlands, Kitengela to Ruiru and Thika. Additional routes introduced are the Umoja to Kibera via Industrial Area, two routes from Utawala to Kangemi, and a Kileleshwa to Komarock Estate route. The Riruta Satellite to Kahawa West route has also been added.

Other significant routes include Komarock to Highridge, Dandora to Ngumo and South C, Kariobangi to Madaraka, and Dagoretti to Bomas.