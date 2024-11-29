Wetang’ula Reveals Plans to Reshape Nairobi with Framework Inspired by Switzerland

On Thursday, November 28, 2024, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula revealed plans to adopt Switzerland’s legal framework to help manage Nairobi.

Wetang’ula shared that he had assembled a team of parliamentary lawyers to develop a legal framework based on Switzerland’s model, tailored to support the effective management of Kenya’s capital city.

The announcement came during a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Kenya, Mirko Giulietti, at the Parliament Buildings.

Wetang’ula highlighted the similarities between Kenya and Switzerland, noting their shared role as mini capitals hosting multiple diplomatic missions.

“Kenya and Switzerland enjoy unique similarities of being mini capitals for several Missions in the world… I informed the envoy that I have put in place a team of parliamentary lawyers to come up with a legal framework borrowed from Switzerland on how to manage Nairobi city,” Wetang’ula stated.

Although Wetang’ula did not provide further details, Swiss municipalities are largely autonomous public bodies with significant responsibilities.

In Switzerland’s cantonal structure, each canton(county) has its own constitution, legislature, executive, police, and courts, enabling municipalities to implement major reforms. These municipalities generate around 70 percent of their income through taxes and fees, with state transfers being among the lowest in Europe.

In contrast, most counties in Kenya depend on government revenue for their operations.

Beyond Nairobi’s management, Wetang’ula and Giulietti also discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Kenya and Switzerland. They explored opportunities to enhance free trade and deepen interparliamentary ties.

Wetang’ula also commended Switzerland for its strong stance on global issues, acknowledging its influential position on the international stage.

“I welcome Ambassador Giulietti’s request for a visit by Swiss MPs to the Kenyan Parliament in January next year to chat ways of fostering free trade initiatives,” Wetangula concluded.